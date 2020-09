Judge Orders Sequoia Bankruptcy Trustee To Pay Perpetual CEO’s Legal Bills

Pricewaterhouse Coopers Inc., the bankruptcy trustee for Sequoia Resources Corp., has been ordered to pay the personal legal costs of Sue Riddell Rose, president and chief executive office of Perpetual Energy Inc., in relation to the trustee’s civil lawsuit against her.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more