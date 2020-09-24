VERADA MANAGEMENT provides accounting and finance consulting to small and mid-sized oil & gas companies. We offer professional, cost effective, outsourcing for day to day accounting and short term projects. We can work in your office or in ours. Contact Bill Davies at (403) 813 – 8854 or bdavies@verada.ca.

DOB Classifieds

If you have property to sell, need office space, require staff or want to let operators know about a new service, use the DOB classifieds to get your message quickly to oil and gas companies in Canada. Classifieds cost $75 + GST. Email ads to editor@dailyoilbulletin.com.