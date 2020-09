Canada West Report Proposes Performance Management Program To Rebuild Public Trust In The Oilsands

The public doesn’t trust the oilsands to tell a credible and consistent story about its performance and now is the time to start rebuilding trust, and examining how other resource sectors have faced and overcome similar challenges, says a new report from the Canada West Foundation.

