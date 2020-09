North American Upstream Asset Impairments Exceed $100 Billion In First Half Of 2020

The value of asset impairments recorded by under-pressure North American upstream producers exceeded $100 billion during the first half of this year, due primarily to pandemic-related drops in oil demand and per-bbl prices.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more