Alberta Provides $2.1 Million In Post-Secondary Funding To Support, In Part, Energy Innovation

The Government of Alberta will provide $2.1 million in Research Capacity Program (RCP) grants to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), Red Deer College and Olds College, helping the post-secondary institutions perform cutting-edge research in areas such as clean energy technology, smart agriculture and 3D printing.

