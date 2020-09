Repurposing Of Inactive Wells Holds Immense Potential For Cleantech, Webinar Told

While Alberta’s inactive oil and gas wells present a financial and environmental liability, they also offer an opportunity to be repurposed for cleantech innovation despite significant regulatory barriers and challenges, an Energy Futures Lab webinar heard Tuesday.

