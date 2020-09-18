CSUR And Geoscience BC Host Webinars To Celebrate Young Geoscience Researchers — SESSION I — Induced Seismicity

The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources and Geoscience BC will jointly host two webinars in September and October to highlight the geoscience research of four graduate students who have recently earned Geoscience BC Graduate Scholarships.

Each webinar will feature a presentation by two students, highlighting their research on induced seismicity, geothermal resources and hydrogeology. The researchers are M.Sc and PhD candidates working at University of British Columbia, University of Alberta, and University of Calgary.

Webinars will be open to CSUR members and all other interested parties, and will offer insights into current geoscience research and the opportunity to ask questions of the students. Each session will also feature a discussion highlighting views from these young leaders on their engagement in geoscience and how they see the future of geoscience, industry and employment opportunities unfolding.

PRESENTERS: Paulina Wozniakowska, PhD Student in Geophysics - University of Calgary and Ali Mehrabifard, PhD Student in Geological Engineering - University of British Columbia

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Friday, September 25, 2020 (from 11h00 to 12h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Limited availability. Free for CSUR Members and Non-Members)