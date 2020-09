Consultations Underway On Modernization Of Alberta’s Intellectual Property Laws

The Alberta government plans to consult with the technology sector on modernizing intellectual property (IP) laws as it looks to technology as a key part of its economic recovery, the province’s newly-appointed minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation said Thursday.

