Offshore Workers Rally In St. John’s; Call On Government To Stabilize East Coast Industry

A crowd of offshore oil and gas industry workers rallied at the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature in St. John’s on Wednesday, calling for government protection from ongoing turbulence in the energy sector due to falling oil prices globally and the COVID-19 economic downturn — something rally speakers note Western Canada already receives.

