Multiple Applications For Technology To Convert Natural Gas And CO2 Into Carbon Nanofibres

The technology that is being taken to the commercial stage by Calgary-based Carbonova Corp. may sound almost too good to be true, but companies in the concrete-production, auto parts, sports equipment and other sectors that are working with the firm to use the carbon dioxide-sourced material it produces are believers.

