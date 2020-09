Strong Forward Strip Prices Could Provide Long-Awaited Momentum For Canadian Natural Gas Producers

After the past few years of bearish sentiment for western Canadian natural gas producers, relatively strong and less-volatile spot prices and vastly improved forward strip metrics are creating a far more bullish outlook for the sector in the short- to medium-term.

