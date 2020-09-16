Notice To The Creditors Of Glenogle Energy Inc., Glenogle Energy Limited Partnership And 1651558 Alberta Inc. (“Glenogle” Or The “Company”)

On May 14, 2020, Glenogle Energy Inc. and Glenogle Energy LP commenced proposal proceedings under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. B-3, as amended (the "NOI Proceedings").

To minimize disruption to their restructuring efforts that would have ensued in the coming weeks due to the expiry of all stay of proceeding periods available in the NOI Proceedings , the Company sought and obtained relief on September 8, 2020 under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, as amended (the “CCAA”) through a CCAA Initial Order (“CCAA Initial Order”) and an Amended and Restated Initial Order (“ARIO”) which were simultaneously granted by the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench (the “Court”).

The CCAA Initial Order and ARIO granted the Company various relief, including but not limited to, granting an initial CCAA stay of proceedings for the Company and its assets until March 31, 2021, appointing Ernst and Young Inc. as Monitor (the “Monitor”), and providing the Company an opportunity to prepare and file a plan of arrangement or compromise under the CCAA for the consideration of its creditors and other stakeholders. Under the CCAA Initial Order, the Company is to continue to carry on business in a manner consistent with the commercially reasonable preservation of its business and assets.

A copy of the CCAA Initial Order and the ARIO can be found on the Monitor’s website at www.ey.com/ca/glenogleenergy. Further materials, orders of the Court, creditor listings, Monitor’s reports and other information relating to the CCAA proceedings will be posted to the Monitor’s website as well.

Information will also be posted to the Monitor’s website and interested parties are encouraged to check this site regularly for updates.

If you are unable to obtain a copy of the CCAA Initial Order, ARIO or other documents filed on the Monitor’s website as they become available, please contact the Monitor and a copy of the requested documents will be provided to you.

The contact at the Monitor is:

Contact: Jessica Murray

Telephone: 403-206-5394

Email: jessica.murray@ca.ey.com

Ernst & Young Inc.

Monitor of Glenogle