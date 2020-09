Geothermal Matters: Valemount Seeks UBCM Support To Cut Resource Development Red Tape

The bureaucracy that exists to prove out geothermal resources “without question” has held back development for Valemount, says its mayor, which is why the B.C. village that sits where the Rocky Mountain Trench intersects a fault is asking fellow communities in the province to support a simplified process that would be far less expensive.

