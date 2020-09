New Emissions Threshold Set For Saskatchewan Upstream Oil And Gas Facilities

The Saskatchewan government says it expects many new companies to register aggregate upstream oil and gas facilities as part of the most recent amendments to performance standards as it continues to implement key commitments made in its climate change strategy.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more