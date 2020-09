Delphi Announces Court Sanction Of Plan Of Compromise And Arrangement

Delphi Energy Corp. says that its previously announced plan of compromise and arrangement of the company, Delphi Energy (Alberta) Limited and Delphi Energy Partnership under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) and the Canada Business Corporations Act was sanctioned Sept. 11 by order of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta under the CCAA.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more