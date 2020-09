Calfrac Notes Receipt Of Wilks Brothers’ Unsolicited Offer

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it has received an unsolicited offer by THRC Holdings L.P., an affiliate of Wilks Brothers, LLC, to acquire all of the Calfrac common shares that it and its affiliates do not already own.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more