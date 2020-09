Alberta First Nations To Acquire Stake In Gas-Fired Power Project

The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) as its first equity investment has provided a $93 million loan guarantee, backstopped by the Alberta government, to a consortium of six Alberta First Nations to enable their participation in a natural gas-fired power generation project near Edson.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more