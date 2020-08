Pembina Demonstrates Resilience During COVID-Stricken Second Quarter

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s physical volumes reached second-quarter lows in early May, at levels roughly down 16 per cent from average levels in the prior two quarters — a decrease of about 135,000 bbls/d due to producer shut-ins and advancement of turnarounds and maintenance work.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more