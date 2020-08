Lower Conventional Oil Pipeline Throughput And Declining NGL Processing Spread Hits Inter Pipeline Second Quarter Results

Inter Pipeline Ltd. reported net income of $63 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $260 million in the same quarter of 2019 as utilization of its pipelines dipped and natural gas liquids processing spreads declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe downturn in oil prices early in the quarter.

