CNRL Expects Continued Incremental Mining Production Gains, ‘Relatively Low’ Apportionment In Second Half

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s oilsands mining and upgrading segment set a record quarterly production level of 464,318 bbls/d of synthetic crude oil (SCO) in the second quarter and the company says there’s room for more growth throughout 2020 and into next year.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more