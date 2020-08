Keyera Coping With COVID

While the economic and commodity price environment remains uncertain due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases globally, Keyera Corp. said it “continues to focus on what we can control and take prudent steps to address the short-term challenges and enhance the long-term success of the company and our customers.

