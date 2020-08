Geoscience BC, PTAC In Tech MOU

A new agreement between Geoscience BC and the Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) sets out how the organizations will share research, advance development, commercialization, and deployment of oil and gas clean technologies.

