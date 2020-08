Digital Tracking Technology Provides End-To-End Histories Of Oilfield Equipment

The digital oilfield is a catchphrase that has come into increasingly common use but, unlike many other companies that use the phrase, Nisku, Alberta-based Latium Technologies, Inc. actually delivers on its potential with some of the biggest names in heavy industry today.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more