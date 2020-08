NuVista Continues To Limit Capital Spending

As planned, NuVista Energy Ltd.’s 15 new wells which were drilled and brought onstream in the first quarter are expected to allow it to offset production declines and therefore achieve 2020 average production of 50,000 boe/d without any material capital spending through the remainder of this year.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more