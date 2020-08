Gibson Benefits From ‘More Normalized’ Business Environment In Q2

Gibson Energy Inc. saw the return of a ‘more normalized’ business environment during the second quarter, which included resumed discussions with several potential customers for both additional tankage and future diluent recovery unit (DRU) phases in Hardisty, with the economy reopening and the partial recovery in oil prices.

