Evaluate Energy Unveils ESG Solutions

Evaluate Energy — the global oil, natural gas and renewables data and analysis business — has unveiled a suite of ESG solutions.

A focus on Environment, Social & Governance considerations is essential for energy companies worldwide. Meeting and exceeding ESG requirements is a prerequisite for new investors, for communities when granting a social license to operate, and for governments pursuing broader emissions reduction targets.

Evaluate Energy has selected a range of ESG consulting partners in Canada to deliver core ESG services.

“It’s extraordinarily complicated to understand all the moving elements on the ESG landscape, especially if you’re trying to access global capital,” said Bill Whitelaw, CEO of Glacier Resource Innovation Group and JWN Energy. “It’s doubly difficult to pay attention when your balance sheet is under tremendous pressure. We understand this and can help.”

Evaluate Energy’s Canadian ESG partners include Taylor Energy Advisors, GLJ, Cumulative Effects Environmental Inc., CERI and WaterSMART.

