Northern Silica Corporation — Notice Of Sale And Investment Solicitation Process

CALGARY – On June 30, 2020, Northern Silica Corporation and its subsidiaries (“NSC” or the “Company) became subject to an order (the “Initial Order”) by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”). Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. was appointed Monitor.

On July 27, 2020, a sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) was approved by the Court. As part of the SISP, Whitehorn Merchant Capital Inc. (“Whitehorn”) has been engaged as the Sale Advisor and is soliciting proposals from qualified interested parties.

NSC specializes in supplying premium frac sand and other high-quality silica products. The Company owns the Moberly Mine Silica Plant located just north of Golden, BC. The plant involves an integrated mining and processing operation, with a 700 MT per day production capacity. In addition, the Company also owns a transloading facility in Penhold, AB that is located on the Canadian Pacific Rail main line and has access to the Canadian National rail line.

All qualified interested parties will be provided with an opportunity to participate in the SISP. The SISP is intended to solicit interest in the sale of, or investment in, NSC or all or any part of NSC’s property, assets and undertakings and its business operations on an as is where is basis. The SISP process is a two-phased process with the Phase 1 bid deadline set for August 26, 2020. Following the Phase 1 deadline, bids will be assessed with select parties being invited to participate in Phase 2. The completion of any proposal shall be subject to the approval of the Court. Copies of the non-disclosure agreement, SISP, and NSC Overview are available on Whitehorn’s website at: https://www.whitehorncapital.com/active-mandates

Copies of the court ordered documents may be obtained from the Monitor’s website at: https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/northernsilica#intro

Any questions regarding the SISP can be directed to one of the Whitehorn Merchant Capital representatives below or the Monitor.

Whitehorn Merchant Capital Contact Information

Andrew Tavender, MBA, CFA

403-680-4066

atavender@whmcapital.com

Ray Chia

587-889-4366

rchia@whmcapital.com