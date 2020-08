Rig Activity Up Slightly In August, But Still Muted

Rig activity in Western Canada climbed slightly in August and remained steady at 10 per cent throughout most of the month—not exactly boom times, but a slight improvement from July, and the trough of three per cent in June.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more