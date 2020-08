Problem At Wapiti Gas Plant ‘More Widespread’

Pipestone Energy Corp. was notified by Keyera Corp. on Aug. 27, 2020 that the issue relating to the waste heat recovery system at the Keyera Wapiti gas plant is more widespread than previously indicated, Pipestone reported this morning.

