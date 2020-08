Altura Sees Production Decline For Q2 As Company Curtailed, Shut-In Production

Altura Energy Inc. saw reduced Q2 2020 production due to voluntary production curtailment of around 700 boe/d in response to the severe oil price decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC production quota concerns. In the second half of 2020, though, the company forecasts production volumes to range between 1,000 and 1,100 boe/d.

