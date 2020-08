New Patent Applications Filed For Acceleware Heating Technology

Acceleware Ltd., a clean-tech energy technology developer, says it made significant progress in the second quarter of 2020 on the development of key radio frequency heating technology (RF) research and development patent applications.

