Input Requested On Study Ideas For IEA Greenhouse Gas R&D Programme

Canadian stakeholders may provide input on the latest list of proposed study ideas being considered by the IEA Greenhouse Gas R&D Programme (IEAGHG).

Click here to view the study ideas.

“As the representative for Canada in the IEAGHG, I will cast my vote on which studies that Canada will support in the upcoming executive committee meeting,” said Eddy Chui, director of Clean Fossil Fuels in the CanmetENERGY division of Natural Resources Canada. “I would like to get input so that I can provide a more representative vote for Canada.”

If you are interested in this exercise, please send an email to eddy.chui@canada.ca.

Please provide your most favourite study, plus four others of interest to you (total 5) by Sept. 3.

(Please note: This is not a solicitation of funding from your organization. These studies will be funded by the IEAGHG Programme when accepted by the executive committee.)