Alberta Government Excited About ‘Blue’ Hydrogen Potential

As one of the world's largest hydrogen producers, Alberta wants to do as much as it can to capture part of a forecast $2.5 trillion global industry by 2050, says the province’s associate minister of natural gas and electricity.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more