Cequence In Recapitalization Transaction

Cequence Energy Ltd. announced a recapitalization transaction to be implemented as a plan of compromise and arrangement under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) that will allow Cequence to reduce its debt and interest costs and improve liquidity to fund future operations.

