Summit To Tackle Alberta Economic Diversity

A unique summit in early September will tackle a key challenge facing Alberta: how to diversify the provincial economy — but to do it in a resilient and sustainable way that locks in future stability.

It will frame opportunities and challenges by bringing together more than 100 key leaders and practitioners from the energy and agricultural sectors for discussions designed to answer a key question: can the province’s two primary industries collaboratively design a new future for Alberta?

Growing Forward Together: Ag-Energy Summit on Sept. 9 will kick off what organizers hope will become a series of collaborative conversations over the next several months intended to create “transition pathways” via which the two sectors can explore new economic and innovation opportunities via an air-water-land sustainability approach.

“It's apparent by the interest the Summit concept has generated that we’ve latched onto something important...what’s particularly intriguing is the idea that ag and energy can share and build a collective and coherent vision of Alberta's sustainable future," noted JWN Energy CEO Bill Whitelaw. “When you take the great things happening in both sectors and toss them into a creativity hopper, who knows what will emerge? If we get this right, ideally it will generate an appetite for further efforts."

JWN Energy, along with Radicle, the Energy Futures Lab and Ag for Life, are co-ordinating the Summit, which has already attracted support from organizations like EY, Farm Credit Corporation, Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd. and Nutrien. Both the Energy Futures Lab and Ag for Life have sustainability and resilience as key drivers of their respective mandates.

That there are multiple linkages between ag and energy is by no means a new concept, noted Whitelaw. Indeed, the Summit’s goal is to build on existing efforts by reframing the opportunities — and ideally, accelerating momentum forward.

“The original innovation and sustainable ecosystems in this province are ag and energy; they’ve driven Alberta’s success for decades...and harnessed together more strategically, they will be able to do the same,” noted Whitelaw. “Both sectors find themselves at key crossroads...navigating the future together potentially promises some innovative opportunities neither sector could achieve independently.”

Added Whitelaw, who will moderate the Summit: “Both ag and energy are increasingly under ESG pressure...and while we have tremendous sustainability stories to tell, we need to be self-aware enough to understand we have not been very good storytellers. Perhaps by convening and sharing our experiences, a next-generation of compelling storytelling with emerge...along with a new passion for telling those stories.”

The Summit has both plenary and working sessions in that attendees will participate in “co-mingled” workshops designed to produce “actionable” outcomes that will come from co-learning and co-sharing of perspectives and experiences. The results will be compiled into a thought-leadership report that in turn will be broadly disseminated to stimulate further discussion.

“While the summit kicks off digitally, we hope that over subsequent months, some smaller in-person gatherings will be possible as we build out the narrative and share the results of our collaboration results...and set the stage for more in-depth work that digs into air, water and land opportunities that will balance environmental health and economic performance.”

Organizers are seeking interested participants from both sectors, but plan to limit the number of participants to 150. There are still spaces left for the session, particularly for energy participants, noted Whitelaw. The session kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m.

Details can be found at: https://www2.jwnenergy.com/EnergyAgSummit