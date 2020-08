Some OFS Firms See Investment Opportunities In Hard Times; Many Lower Capex For Q2

While COVID-19 and lower crude prices largely meant reduced capital spending during the second quarter, some Canadian oilfield services firms nonetheless are seeing investment opportunities in the current business environment.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more