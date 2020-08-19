Last Week To Nominate For 2020’s Class Of Rising Stars

Daily Oil Bulletin’s Rising Stars Class of 2019

The Daily Oil Bulletin and Fluor Canada are searching for the best and brightest in the Canadian oil and gas industry to be our Rising Stars of 2020.

Nominees will be judged based on a range of criteria, including professional achievements, experience, leadership and community involvement. Nominate here.

Today’s up-and-coming leaders are helping to shape tomorrow’s energy future. Whether it’s new thinking, fresh attitudes or technical solutions, showcasing their work and vision is of tremendous value to the entire energy industry.

DOB’s Rising Stars Class of 2019

Last year, we welcomed 14 inductees from the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of industry — a crop of individuals who had:

international project experience in places like Mexico

merit awards within their companies

applications for global patents

leadership in developing and sustaining strong Indigenous engagement programs

international conference presence; and,

been named top 35 under 35 in Canada’s energy sector

Click here to see the Class of 2019.

In partnership with Fluor Canada, the DOB’s Rising Stars program provides an essential celebration of the dynamic young leaders that continue to make the oil and gas industry a destination of choice for a new generation. Coming from many disciplines — technology, finance, communications, engineering — these new leaders are at the forefront of today’s changing energy industry, and industry wants to know who they are!

Nominate here for the 2020 Class of Rising Stars. Nominations close Aug. 21.