Wilks Says Proposal Will Remain Available If Shareholders Reject Calfrac’s Initial Management Transaction

Wilks Brothers, LLC says Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s determination that Wilks Brothers’s proposal is not a superior proposal is “deeply troubling.”

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more