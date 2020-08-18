August 2020 – CSUR Technical Webinar





August 27th, 2020

“Geothermal 101”

In the Geothermal 101 Webinar, John Hirschmiller, Geologist, will share his geothermal knowledge and discuss the Canadian geothermal industry. He'll share insights on how conventional geothermal along with technological advancements from the oil & gas industry can help bring investment back to oil & gas-producing provinces to create jobs and build a more sustainable tomorrow.

PRESENTER: John Hirschmiller, GLJ Ltd.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Thursday, August 27, 2020 (from 10h00 to 11h00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website