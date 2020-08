While Fund Rollout Slow, High Arctic Expects ‘Meaningful’ Opportunity To Participate In Well Abandonment Work

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. has directly applied for hundreds of wells across the first tranches of the Alberta controlled process of the well abandonment and site reclamation plan, receiving only a handful of approvals as the early tranches focused on above ground site reclamation and low complexity works.

