Waterous To Combine Private Operators Strath And Cona

Waterous Energy Fund will combine private operators Strath Resources Ltd. and Cona Resources Ltd. to form the new Strathcona Resources Ltd.

This announcement comes on the heels of Monday’s deal where Canadian Natural Resources Limited said it was acquiring Painted Pony Energy Ltd.

According to Waterous, Strathcona will be the largest wholly private equity-owned, oil-weighted producer in North America, with production of 60,000 boe/d (67 per cent oil and liquids).

Strath’s operations are exclusively located in the Kakwa region, one of the most active condensate plays in Canada, driven by the high liquids Montney resource. Cona's operations, infrastructure and land position are focused in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The latter acquired Pengrowth Energy Corporation late last year. Cona, the former Northern Blizzard Resources Inc., was acquired by WEF in 2018.

Strathcona will have a portfolio of condensate and natural gas production to complement its heavy oil operations. Strathcona is 100 per cent owned by WEF and Strathcona employees.

Leadership team

Strathcona's leadership team includes executives from both Strath and Cona, with Rob Morgan as president and CEO, Michael Makinson as VP finance and CFO, Tom Everest as VP development, Nolan Lerner as VP production, Connie De Ciancio as VP corporate, and Mark Teasdale as VP drilling and completions. Steve Fagan, founder and former CEO of Strath, will continue to contribute to Strathcona as vice-chairman.

"We believe that the Strath and Cona assets fit perfectly together, with Strath's condensate and natural gas production closely matching Cona's condensate and natural gas operational requirements,” said Adam Waterous, WEF's CEO. “Together, Strath and Cona create a premier company with sufficient scale and commodity diversity to withstand the current market volatility and generate substantial free cash flow after sustaining capital expenditures. This transaction fits with WEF's strategy of acquiring companies with trophy properties in special situations and pursuing an action-oriented value creation plan through recapitalizing, restructuring and repositioning the businesses."

Since 2017, WEF has completed six separate transactions to create Strathcona, investing approximately C$1.5 billion in equity from WEF's first private equity fund and co-investors. Strathcona has a simple capital structure with all debt held by a consortium of Canadian banks.

Waterous added: "Technology has disrupted the North American oil and gas industry's historic M&A dynamics and traditional growth-oriented operating and investing thesis. To capitalize on this new era, we have used an innovative investing model to build Strathcona into a scaled company which can continue to consolidate complementary businesses and/or use its free cash flow to provide dividends."

He said: "In 2017, we named Strath and Cona in honour of Lord Strathcona, Canada's greatest industrialist and its most impactful energy investor. Following Lord Strathcona's trailblazing example, Strathcona Resources is pioneering a new prototype for Canadian oil and gas companies."

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to WEF in connection with the transaction.

ATB Capital Markets provided a fairness opinion to Strath in connection with the transaction.

TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank served as co-lead arrangers and joint bookrunners, and ATB Financial served as documentation agent, on the expanded Strathcona credit facility.