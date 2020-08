InPlay Planning Capital Program Resumption With BDC Financing

Success in obtaining additional long term financing with the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) should provide the liquidity to enable InPlay Oil Corp. to resume its 2020 development capital program by the end of 2020, says the company.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more