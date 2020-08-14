August 2020 – CSUR Members’ Non-Technical Webinar



August 18th, 2020

“Forces Shaping the Post-Pandemic Future & Tools to Survive and Thrive”

The world is currently engaged in responding to the very challenging COVID-19 pandemic. In North America, governments have been injecting massive financial support into the economy, businesses and households. What happens after the pandemic? What are the profound changes that will shape the economy and society post pandemic? In this 30-minute webinar, Dr. Arden Brummell will explore three concepts and five forces that will shape the post-pandemic future. After a brief discussion, Greg MacGillivray will then share some ideas on how scenarios can be used to inform your strategy post pandemic and how leaders can engage the people that support their organization in order to survive, reinvent, emerge from and thrive in a post-pandemic future.

Scenarios to Strategy Inc (S2S) equips leaders to build healthy, purposeful, engaged and high-performing organizations! We help organizations have important conversations by providing scenario, strategy and facilitation services.

PRESENTERS: Dr. Arden Brummell and Greg MacGillivray - Scenarios to Strategy Inc.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 (from 10h00 to 11h00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Members Only)