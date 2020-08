Peyto Is Running Four Rigs; Company Experiences Rainy Weather In Q2

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. currently has four drilling rigs doing the job of three — operating intermittently in the Greater Sundance and Brazeau core areas. Those rigs could drill 40-per-cent more wells than is planned for 2020, and the company expects them to be at full utilization in 2021 with an expanded capital program.

