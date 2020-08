Land Petroleum And Its President Charged With Hindering AER Inspections

Land Petroleum International Inc. and its president, Bill Fung, will appear in court in Ponoka Sept. 4, 2020 to answer to charges by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) that they hindered AER inspections.

