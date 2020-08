The DOB Backstory: Interprovincial Pipeline Company Starts Work On Edmonton-Regina Crude Oil Pipeline

This week’s DOB Backstory comes from a June 11, 1949 article in the Daily Oil Bulletin. Ground survey and other work on the 450-mile Edmonton-Regina crude oil line is proceeding as rapidly as possible.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more