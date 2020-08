Lower Headcount For NCS Multistage; Company Takes Other Actions In Face Of Downturn

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.’s headcount was reduced in the U.S. and Canada by approximately 190 people, furloughs were implemented for certain employees in field operations and engineering roles, and there were reductions to salaries and hourly rates for substantially all remaining employees, including reductions in salaries for executives averaging 20 per cent.

