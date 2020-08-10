Shares For Sale – Alter NRG

ALTER NRG CORP.

(“Alter NRG”)

PLEASE BE ADVISED that this Notice is being published pursuant to a pledge agreement dated December 21, 2016 (the “Original Pledge Agreement”), executed by HARVEST INTERNATIONAL NEW ENERGY CO., LTD. in favour of THE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF CHINA (the “Secured Party”), as amended and restated by the amended and restated pledge agreement dated September 12, 2018 (together with the Original Pledge Agreement, the “Pledge Agreement”).

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, as of July 29, 2020, Alter NRG is for sale, by way of the sale of all of Alter NRG’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares for Sale”).

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Shares for Sale are being offered by the Secured Party pursuant to its powers under the Pledge Agreement.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that counsel to the Secured Party is:

Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP

1 First Canadian Place

100 King Street West, Suite 1600

Toronto, ON M5X 1G5

Attention: Angelica Wilamowicz

Tel: +1 416-862-3618

Fax: +1 416-862-7661

angelica.wilamowicz@gowlingwlg.com

PLEASE FINALLY NOTE that persons who wish to obtain any -further information in respect of the matters set forth in this Notice, should contact the counsel to the Secured Party.

ABOUT ALTER NRG Alter NRG holds patents for plasma gasification technology (“PGT”) which it used to provide alternative energy solutions to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible and economically viable energy in world markets. Alter NRG’s sought to use the PGT to provide renewable and clean energy solutions from a wide variety of feedstocks, and provide a wide variety of energy outputs – including liquid fuels like ethanol and diesel, electrical power, and syngas.