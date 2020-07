Energy Sector M&A Is Important, But Dealmaking Challenged Right Now, TD Conference Hears

While energy sector consolidation is important, it will be difficult for these transactions to happen in the near-term given current market volatility and uncertainties surrounding the timing and shape of a recovery, a conference heard this week.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more