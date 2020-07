Natgas Outlook Provides Hope For Producers, Conference Hears

Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s president and CEO made it very clear on Tuesday during a webcast conference that natural gas holds out much more hope for his company in the near future than crude, a point echoed by other executives at the event.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more